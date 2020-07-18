Thomas M. Dolan
Thomas M. Dolan, age 75, of Morris, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Amita Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago.
Born August 15, 1944, in Morris, to Charles Raymond and LaVelle Marie (Parker) Dolan, and was a graduate of Mazon-Verona-Kinsman High School, Class of 1962. Tom retired from Commonwealth Edison after 30 years of service, and during retirement worked for Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center as a maintenance director.
An avid fisherman and hunter, he traveled with his long time friends on fishing trips to Stevenson, MI for over 30 years.
Tom married the love of his life, Cheryl K. (Kanne) Dolan on June 5, 1965, and she preceded him in death on April 13, 2012. One son, Todd Dolan (May 12, 2020); and his parents also preceded him in death.
Surviving are his son, Troy Michael Dolan of Morris, his only sister, Peggy (Dennis) Finch of Verona; one granddaughter, Meghan Elizabeth Dolan of Naperville; a daughter-in-law, Christine Dolan; and many nieces and nephews.
A public visitation for Thomas Dolan will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive), Morris. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Funeral services will be private and interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Park Pointe Health Care and Rehab Center activities fund.
For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
to leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.