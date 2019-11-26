|
Thomas M. Peterson
Born: June 6, 1955; in Morris, IL
Died: November 22, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Thomas M. Peterson, age 64, of Morris, passed away peacefully Friday, November 22, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
Tom was born June 6, 1955 in Morris, to Melvin and Agnes (nee Krzysciak) Peterson, and was a graduate of Morris Community High School, Class of 1973. He continued his education at Joliet Junior College and received his Bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University. He later received his Master of Science degree in Education from Chicago State University, and was especially proud to have a "Masters plus 45" referring to the number of advance hours he completed beyond his Masters.
Tom taught Physical Education and Drivers Education for 36 years. He first taught at Ottawa Marquette High School for five years, and then taught for 31years at Minooka Community High School.
His passion was coaching. He served as head coach, first at Ottawa Marquette High School, and later at Minooka High School, and continued his coaching career as an assistant coach at Joliet Junior College and Morris High School. The pinnacle of Tom's coaching career was winning the 2005 Class 6A State Championship with Morris High School. He also enjoyed coaching his kids youth baseball and softball teams.
An avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan, he also enjoyed horse racing and golfing. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, step-father, Papa and brother who had a big heart, a laid back personality, a great sense of humor and a love for his dogs.
Surviving are his loving wife, Shandra (nee Christian) Peterson; three children, Matthew Peterson of St. Petersburg, FL, Ashley Peterson of Chicago, and Sara Peterson of Morris; two step-children, Brock (Rachel) Nelson of Morris and Tiffany Nelson of Plainfield; three grandchildren, Brody, Bauer and Ellyza Nelson; and his siblings, Mick (Carole) Peterson of Pontiac, Mary Jo (Rob) Darin of Morris and Andy (Julie) Peterson of Coal City. Many nieces, nephews and cousins along with many very dear friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Timothy Peterson.
Visitation for Thomas M. Peterson will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive in Morris.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 600 E. Jackson Street in Morris.
Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Morris.
For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 26, 2019