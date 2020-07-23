Timothy E. Crowley
Born: February 19, 1940; in Oak Park, IL
Died: July 19, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Timothy E. Crowley, age 80 passed away at the Joliet Community Hospice Home on July 19, 2020.
Tim was born in Oak Park, IL on February 19, 1940 to Joseph and Eleanor Crowley who have preceded him in death.
Tim was educated in the Chicago Schools and graduated from DePaul University in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in Commerce. Following college he was drafted into the United States Army proudly serving the "Big Red One", 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas and Vietnam.
Following his service to America he was employed by Glidden Pain and then joined Northern Petro Chemical (now known as Lyondell) which was in its infancy of development in 1969, until his retirement in 1997 as Administrative Manager Services.
Tim is a past board member of the Illinois Valley Sheltered Workshop and Grundy County Association of the Handicapped. He was also a life member of the VFW.
He is survived by one son Blaine of San Francisco, CA.
Per his wish cremation rites were accorded and his ashes will be interned at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Any charitable donation in his name can be sent to Joliet Hospice.
Fruland Funeral Home 121 West Jefferson Street is in charge of arrangements. For more information call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com