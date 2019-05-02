Timothy Scott Doss



Born: February 5, 1974



Died: April 29, 2019



Timothy "Tim" Scott Doss, 45, of Plainfield, IL, passed away unexpectedly Monday April 29, 2019. He was born February 5, 1974 in Lima, OH, the son of Janet L. Doss and the late David E. Doss of Bellefontaine, OH.



A 1992 graduate of Indian Lake High School, Tim's many accomplishments in high school included being a National Honor Society recipient, and four years of wrestling, with a district Championship and a State Qualifier. He coached the Special Olympics Volleyball team of Bellefontaine, OH. Tim went on to serve in the United States Air National Guard, where he excelled in encrypted computer technologies.



On March 29, 2012, Tim married Patricia Cochran of Jacksonville, Florida, whom he is survived by.



Tim was currently the IT Director at the Grundy County Administration Building and was an overseer of all technology within Grundy County.



Tim was an avid bow hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. His passion for the outdoors led him to become a Scoutmaster of Troop 469 in Morris, IL.



Survived by his wife, Patti; his two children, Benjamin Scott Doss and Shelby Grey Doss of Morris; his mother, Janet; Louie and Cindy Ashton of Litchfield, AZ. He is also survived by his siblings, Tony (Kelly) Doss of Wapakoneta, OH, Mike (Dede) Doss of Bellefontaine, OH, Angela (Beau) Monroe of Lakeview, OH and Misty (Larry) Kuczynski of Medina, OH; several nieces and nephews, Cassie (Harley) Davidson, Steven (Kirstin) Doss, Joel Doss, Amber, Jarrett and Paige Monroe, and Cora Kuczynski. Many cousins and extended family and friends that he considered family also survive.



He was preceded in death by his father, David.



Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the funeral home.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. Published in Morris Herald-News on May 2, 2019