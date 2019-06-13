Tom Karlin



Born: June 26, 1952



Died: May 25, 2019



"Moose"



Age 66 of Morris, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.



Born June 26, 1952 in Morris, IL, Thomas Patrick was a son of Eugene and Bernice (Hagen) Karlin. He was a 1970 graduate of Morris Community High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb in 1974.



Over the years, Tom lived in Manitowoc, WI and Libertyville, IL before returning home to Morris. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris, Fraternal Order of Eagles #1024 in Morris and the American Legion. His employment included working at various bars in the area, Mirro Aluminum in Manitowoc and WCSJ Radio Station. Following his retirement in 2017 Tom also worked part-time at Wal-Mart in Morris.



Moose was an avid sports fan who followed both the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as the Chicago Bears. He loved horse racing and music, and enjoyed Summerfest in Milwaukee. In years past, Tom also did umpiring for both little league and high school baseball.



Survivors include one brother, Gene Karlin of Greenfield, WI; one sister-in-law, Sandra Karlin of Flushing, NY, one niece, Kara Hanko and one nephew, Ryan Karlin, as well as several cousins.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: John "Jackie" Karlin and Robert Karlin, and one sister, Marlene Childs.



Green flameless cremation rites have been accorded.



The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service, 3:00 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street in Morris. Rev. Pete Jankowski will preside, and inurnment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Morris.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Tom's memory to the .



Tom's Memorial Pageo: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/Tom-Karlin



Published in Morris Herald-News on June 13, 2019