|
|
Toshiko (Okada) Varland
Born: August 30, 1930
Died: September 25, 2019
Toshiko (nee Okada) Varland, age 89 of Norfolk, NE, passed away peacefully September 25,2019 at Stanton Health Center, Stanton, NE. She was born in Japan August 30, 1930, the daughter of the late Hisatoro and Mariko Okada.
On August 4, 1975, she married John W. Varland in Long Pine, NE. She resided there for nine years, before moving to Norfolk NE, where she worked in food services at the Norfolk Veterans Home, until she retired in 2006.
She is survived by three stepsons, Jay Varland of Morris, IL, John Varland (Renelle) of Braidwood, IL, and Ralph Varland (Donna) of Wheaton, IL, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, John W. Varland, two stepsons Paul Varland (Carla) and Harvey Varland, one stepdaughter Betty Kay Ashbaugh (Robert), her parents, and several siblings.
Private grave site services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 5, 2019