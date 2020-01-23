Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Tyler D. Terry

Tyler D. Terry Obituary
Tyler D. Terry

Tyler D. Terry, age 25, of Mazon, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Tyler was born in Joliet and raised in Coal City, IL. He was a graduate of Coal City High School. Tyler was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was employed by Superior Ambulance as an EMT for the past two years.

Surviving are his son, Wesley D. Terry; his mother, Sarah (Jason) Glasch of Montgomery, IL; his father, Adam (Kindra Phelps) Terry of Mazon; his four sisters, Cheyenne Phillips, Alivia Phelps, Ava and Emma Glasch; his brother, Zachary Terry; maternal grandparents, Emily Lowers and Richard Holic; paternal grandmother, LeAnn Terry and several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Preceded by his paternal grandfather, Michael D. Terry.

A Memorial Gathering for Tyler will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 West U.S. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive) Morris, IL 60450 from 4:00 p.m. until time of services and Military Honors at 8:00 p.m. For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020
