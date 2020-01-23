|
|
Tyler D. Terry
Tyler D. Terry, age 25, of Mazon, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Tyler was born in Joliet and raised in Coal City, IL. He was a graduate of Coal City High School. Tyler was a U.S. Navy Veteran and was employed by Superior Ambulance as an EMT for the past two years.
Surviving are his son, Wesley D. Terry; his mother, Sarah (Jason) Glasch of Montgomery, IL; his father, Adam (Kindra Phelps) Terry of Mazon; his four sisters, Cheyenne Phillips, Alivia Phelps, Ava and Emma Glasch; his brother, Zachary Terry; maternal grandparents, Emily Lowers and Richard Holic; paternal grandmother, LeAnn Terry and several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Preceded by his paternal grandfather, Michael D. Terry.
A Memorial Gathering for Tyler will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 West U.S. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive) Morris, IL 60450 from 4:00 p.m. until time of services and Military Honors at 8:00 p.m. For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020