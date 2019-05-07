Vella Halterman



Born: February 3, 1931



Died: April 12, 2019



Vella "Maurine" Halterman, 88 of Elk Grove California, went to be with the Lord on Friday April 12, 2019. Born February 3, 1931 in Dwight Illinois. Maurine was the daughter of Wayne and Velma Wolfe.



She was raised and educated in Dwight Illinois. Maurine loved to spend time with her family and friends, as well as painting, cooking, baking, and building jigsaw puzzles.



In 1949 she married Maurice Halterman, and relocated to Manteca California in 1965, where they lived most of their married life.



Surviving are two daughters, Becky Quinn of Taipei Taiwan and Terri Halterman-Gruver of Elk Grove California.



She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Michael Halterman, Jennifer Cornell, Tony Serrano, Christy Bryant, Aaron Quinn, Jacob Henderson and Jessica Stanley, sixteen great grandchildren, and ten great-great grandchildren, one sister, Mrs. LeRoy (Velda) Gilmoure of Mazon Illinois, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband in 2007, her son Brad Halterman in 2010, her grandson Phillip Parker in 2012, four sisters, Jewel Kindelspire, Joyce Wolfe, Mildred McCambridge, Marion Olson, and six brothers, Wood E. Wolfe, Bill Wolfe, Ray Wolfe, Glen Wolfe, John Wolfe and Harry Kolb.



A memorial will be held at Herberger Family Elk Grove Chapel, Saturday May 11th, 2019 at 11:00 am with Chaplain Steve Allison Officiating. Published in Morris Herald-News on May 7, 2019