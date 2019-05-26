Velma Maxine Meier



Born: May 31, 1926; Mc Cune, KS



Died: May 23, 2019; in Morris, IL



Velma Maxine Meier, 92, of Morris, passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare in Morris. Born in Mc Cune, Kansas on May 31, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Nellie Elizabeth (Kennedy) Harrington.



Velma married Herbert Clarion Lloyd in 1942, and he preceded her in death. She married Glenn Meier in 1969, who also has preceded her in death. She was employed with the Morris Paper Mill and the State of Illinois.



Velma is survived by her children Wayne (Jane) Lloyd of Morris Illinois, Herbert C. (Myra) Lloyd of Bremen, AL, Bruce (Violi) Lloyd of Vallejo, CA, Ardythe (Allen) Flesher of Serena, IL and Robert (Mary) Lloyd of Chongqing, China; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents and husbands Herbert Lloyd and Glenn Meier.



Memorials may be made in Velma's name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.



A visitation for Velma will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A Celebration of Velma's life will follow at 12:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Kevin Yandell of the New Community Christian Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa.



Published in Morris Herald-News on May 26, 2019