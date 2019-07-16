Victoria Annette Carter



Born: November 21st, 1956; in Litchfield, IL



Died: July 14, 2019; in Dwight, IL



Victoria "Vicki" Annette (Reader) Carter, 62, of Mazon, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight IL.



Vicki was born on November 21st, 1956 in Litchfield, IL to the late Russell Reader and the late Darlene Hildebrand (Harry) Dustman. After working several years for Rockwell International, she went on to become the dietary manager at Heritage Health, where she worked for nearly 20 years. She loved to spend time with her 7 grandchildren. Vicki also enjoyed her time in the yard with her flowers. Prior to her illness, she spent all her Friday nights at the Grundy County Speedway with her husband, Scott Carter. Vicki liked to read, especially Stephen King novels. She liked her Sci-Fi shows on TV, along with "The Big Bang Theory."



She is survived by daughter Sara (Eric) Gallet and son, Terry (Michelle) Wilkey, both of Dwight, IL, and her seven grandchildren, Jack Gallet, Luke Gallet, Jackson Launuis, Terry Wilkey Jr., Jacob Wilkey, Nathan Wilkey, and Allison Wilkey. Also surviving are her mother-in-law, Barb Carter, of Mazon, IL and her siblings, Russell (Hannah) Reader, Renee Nelson, and Rudy Dustman, all of Scottsboro, AL; Lisa (Jay) Tyler of Dwight, IL; Vida Dustman of Dalton GA; sisters, Wendy Morrissey and Nancy Paquette-Mattingly from Scottsboro; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Vicki was preceded in death by her husband Scott Carter; her parents; her father-in-law, Burdette Carter; sister Judy Barton; Brother-in-law, Eric Edmundson, and nephew Brian Reader; niece and nephew, Serena and Bobby Wheeler, nephew Joey Wills, and two great-nieces.



Visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A Celebration of Vicki's Life will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the funeral home, officiated by Dr. Daniel Woodward of the First Baptist Church of Dwight. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded.



Memorial contributions may be made in Vicki's name to a recipient of the donor's choice.



