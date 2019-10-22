Morris Herald-News Obituaries
Vidal Solis Obituary
Vidal Solis

Born: July 28, 1942

Died: October 19, 2019

Vidal Solis, 77, of Streator, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 28, 1942 in LaGrulla, TX, the son of the late Ernesto and Romula (Ybarra) Solis.

He married Linda Thompson September 20, 1969 in Morris, IL. Vidal was employed for many years at Alumax, retiring in 1994. After retirement, he spent time between his place at Woodsmoke Ranch in Seneca and his property in LaVictoria, Texas. While in Texas, he enjoyed riding his horse, going on trail rides, playing Bingo and hunting.

While back in Illinois, he worked as a guard at the Woodsmoke Ranch guardhouse. Before becoming a Board of Director, he was head of security and Vice President for 20 years before retiring in 2016.

Vidal enjoyed riding around in his security car, meeting new people and talking to friends. He was loved by all who knew him.

Survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; son, Daniel Zarate of Lewisville, TX; daughters, Idelma Zarate of Rio Grande City, TX and Karri Pawelczyk (Joe) of Streator, IL; 11 grandchildren and 9 greatgrandchildren. brother, Ernesto (Diana) Solis of Hattiesburg, MS; sisters, Noelia Longoria of LaGrulla, TX, Ernestina Chavez of Fairbury IL, and Idolina (Phil) Braghini of Murrells Inlet, SC.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Nelida Solis Villarreal, and a brother, Timoteo Solis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of Vidal's Life will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made in Vidal's name to a recipient of the donor's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 22, 2019
