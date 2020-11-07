Violet Anita Gwendolyn Soberanis-Berkley
Born: January 26, 1927; in Belize City, Belize
Died: October 14, 2020; in Morris, IL
Violet Anita Gwendolyn Soberanis-Berkley, 93, a resident of Morris, IL passed away peacefully (Wednesday, October 14, 2020) at the RC Regency Care of Morris, in Morris, IL. Violet Anita Gwendolyn Soberanis-Berkley was born January 26, 1927 in Belize City, Belize, Central America, the daughter of Antonio Soberanis (Gomez) and Violet Soberanis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Berkley, her mother, father, two sons, Delmas Dawson, Jr., Joseph Dawson and a daughter, Rosita Soberanis. She is also preceded in death by four brothers, one sister, and Delmas Elvinston Dawson (father to 5 of her children).
Survived by her children: Seaford (Gloria) Dawson, Punta Gorda, Belize, Carol (Ronald) Soberanis-Swart , Morris, IL, Alicia (Lonnie) Sprosty, Henderson, NV; 13 loving grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Gloria Robateau of Belize City, Belize, Central America, and many nieces/nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with a celebration of Anita's life to follow at 12:00 pm, officiated by Rabbi Jacob Goode and Pastor Scott Zorn. Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.