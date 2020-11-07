1/1
Violet Anita Gwendolyn Soberanis-Berkley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet Anita Gwendolyn Soberanis-Berkley

Born: January 26, 1927; in Belize City, Belize

Died: October 14, 2020; in Morris, IL

Violet Anita Gwendolyn Soberanis-Berkley, 93, a resident of Morris, IL passed away peacefully (Wednesday, October 14, 2020) at the RC Regency Care of Morris, in Morris, IL. Violet Anita Gwendolyn Soberanis-Berkley was born January 26, 1927 in Belize City, Belize, Central America, the daughter of Antonio Soberanis (Gomez) and Violet Soberanis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Berkley, her mother, father, two sons, Delmas Dawson, Jr., Joseph Dawson and a daughter, Rosita Soberanis. She is also preceded in death by four brothers, one sister, and Delmas Elvinston Dawson (father to 5 of her children).

Survived by her children: Seaford (Gloria) Dawson, Punta Gorda, Belize, Carol (Ronald) Soberanis-Swart , Morris, IL, Alicia (Lonnie) Sprosty, Henderson, NV; 13 loving grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Gloria Robateau of Belize City, Belize, Central America, and many nieces/nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with a celebration of Anita's life to follow at 12:00 pm, officiated by Rabbi Jacob Goode and Pastor Scott Zorn. Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.

An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website www.ucdaviscallahan.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved