Violet Laverne Daniels
Born: February 14, 1919; in Magnolia, IL
Died: February 25, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Violet Laverne Daniels, Age 101, of Braceville, IL passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home in Joliet, IL.. Born February 14, 1919 in Magnolia, IL to the late Charles and Myrtle Phillips. She married Cecil Preston Daniels on September 12, 1947 in Streator, IL and they made their home and raised their family in Braceville. She served as the long time treasurer of the Braceville United Methodist Church and was also the past president of the United Methodist Women. Vi was also involved with the Dwight Women's Golf Association and a former cub scout master. An avid Chicago Cubs fan, she also enjoyed watching golf, baseball and game shows.
Surviving are her sons, Michael (Cathy) Daniels and Ken (Colleen) Daniels; five grandchildren, Erin (Pam O'Connor) Daniels, Jennifer Daniels, Dawn Kochan, Anthony (Tia) Kochan and Lilith Ristenpart; seven great grandchildren, Ryan O'Connor, Shane O'Connor, Tyler Wiyninger, Alexis Wiyninger, Tallis Kochan, Aloysius Kochan and Savannah Morrall; brother in law Billie (Joanne) Daniels; her dog, Mandy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and special little friend, Everett.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Cecil Daniels who passed away on December 14, 1998; and many siblings.
Funeral service will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am with the visitation two hours preceding the service. Interment will follow at the Braceville Gardner Cemetery in Braceville. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be directed to Braceville United Methodist Church.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 27, 2020