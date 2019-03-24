Morris Herald-News Obituaries
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Coal City, IL
View Map
Vivian Jackson Obituary
Vivian Jackson

Born: September 23, 1940; in Kenvir, KY

Died: February 15, 2019; in Morris, IL

Vivian "Merlene" Jackson, 78, of Morris, IL. formerly of Kenvir, KY, passed from this life peacefully at her home in Morris on February 15, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 23, 1940 in Kenvir, KY. Merlene was a member of the Ambassadors for Christ, a member of the board of the directors for Under His Wings and an advisor for the Grapevine Mission.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Merlene's family.

A memorial service will be held on March 30, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Coal City, located at 4470 East Route 113.

For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2019
