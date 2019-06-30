Wanda L. Stapleton



Age 89 formerly of Carbon Hill, IL passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.



Born March 12, 1930 to Cecil and Kate (Thomas) Taylor. Wanda was raised in Pope County, IL, and went on to marry Kesley Stapleton on May 8, 1948 in Stonefort, IL. He preceded her in death on January 4, 1999.



Wanda retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. after 30 years. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Coal City United Methodist Church. Her hobbies were collecting cookbooks, gardening, crocheting and quilting.



She is survived by her children: David (Carolyn) Stapleton of Morris, IL, Dan (Chris) Stapleton of Streator, IL, Debbie Stapleton of Joliet, IL and Donna (Roger) Martin of Wetmore, MI; nine grandchildren: Dana Terando, Adam (Anna) Stapleton, Joshua Stapleton (fianc - Brianna Krafft), Tiffany (Robert) Schaffnit, Tasha Stapleton, Dan (Megan) Stapleton, Lynze (Brandon) Nicoletti; (14) great-grandchildren: Seth, John, Sean, Jax, Devin, Mason, Katie, Addison, Dillon, Sydney, Sylas, Olivia, Braylyn and Weston, with another great-grandchild due New Year's Eve 2019, and brothers: John (Rae) Taylor and Clyde "Red" (Betty) Taylor, both of Braidwood, IL, Bob Taylor of Stonefort, IL and Ron (Roberta) Taylor of Carbon Hill, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers: Jewel Taylor, Gary Taylor and Lewis Taylor, one sister-in-law, Kay Taylor, and a nephew Scott Taylor.



A one hour visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 A.M. at the Olive Church in Pope County IL. Burial will immediately follow in the New Zion Cemetery in Pope County.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Wanda's memory to a charity of the donor's choosing.



Published in Morris Herald-News on June 30, 2019