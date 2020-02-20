Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Waveland Fitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waveland D. Fitch


2014 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Waveland D. Fitch Obituary
Waveland D. Fitch

Born: May, 29, 2014

Died: February 14, 2020

It is with great sorrow that we announce that Waveland D. Fitch passed away suddenly in a tragic house fire that started early Friday morning, February 14, 2020.

Waveland was born May, 29, 2014 in Elgin, IL to Jennifer Doti and Jason Fitch.

Waveland was a fun loving little boy with tons of energy! He loved playing Legos and cars with his brother, watching movies, singing songs, and his favorite... playing DINOSAURS!! He had an amazing imagination and would always take you on one of his special adventures when you were with him.

Waveland was also an AML Leukemia survivor. He was diagnosed with AML in April 2017. He received 3 rounds of chemotherapy at Lutheran General Hospital and a stem cell transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital and was in remission as of October 2017.

Waveland is survived by his loving parents: Jennifer Doti and Jason Fitch, his sisters Gianna Pyles, Alyssa Fitch, and London Fitch: his brothers Eli Fitch and River Fitch. Grandparents John and Karen Doti, Dennis Fitch and Sharon Clark, and Kevin Shoemaker. Uncles: Joseph Doti (Shannon) Richard Doti, and Michael Doti (Morgan) Aunties: Tiffany Doti, Krystal Doti (Eric), and Shalynn Doti (Aaron), Jessica Fitch, and Natalie Ainley. As well as several cousins.

Joined in Heaven by his grandmother Susan M. Weber.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street in Morris. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Sarah O'Sullivan of The Village Christian Church. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers donations in Waveland's name can be donated to Lurie Children's Hospital or to the Doti family to help during this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waveland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -