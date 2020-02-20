|
|
Waveland D. Fitch
Born: May, 29, 2014
Died: February 14, 2020
It is with great sorrow that we announce that Waveland D. Fitch passed away suddenly in a tragic house fire that started early Friday morning, February 14, 2020.
Waveland was born May, 29, 2014 in Elgin, IL to Jennifer Doti and Jason Fitch.
Waveland was a fun loving little boy with tons of energy! He loved playing Legos and cars with his brother, watching movies, singing songs, and his favorite... playing DINOSAURS!! He had an amazing imagination and would always take you on one of his special adventures when you were with him.
Waveland was also an AML Leukemia survivor. He was diagnosed with AML in April 2017. He received 3 rounds of chemotherapy at Lutheran General Hospital and a stem cell transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital and was in remission as of October 2017.
Waveland is survived by his loving parents: Jennifer Doti and Jason Fitch, his sisters Gianna Pyles, Alyssa Fitch, and London Fitch: his brothers Eli Fitch and River Fitch. Grandparents John and Karen Doti, Dennis Fitch and Sharon Clark, and Kevin Shoemaker. Uncles: Joseph Doti (Shannon) Richard Doti, and Michael Doti (Morgan) Aunties: Tiffany Doti, Krystal Doti (Eric), and Shalynn Doti (Aaron), Jessica Fitch, and Natalie Ainley. As well as several cousins.
Joined in Heaven by his grandmother Susan M. Weber.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street in Morris. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Sarah O'Sullivan of The Village Christian Church. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers donations in Waveland's name can be donated to Lurie Children's Hospital or to the Doti family to help during this difficult time.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 20, 2020