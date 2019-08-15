|
|
Wayne Maurice Grove
Born: Born March 14, 1940; in Maywood, IL
Died: August 8, 2019; in Morris, IL
Wayne Maurice Grove, Age 79 of Morris, Illinois, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Morris Hospital.
Born March 14, 1940 in Maywood, IL Wayne Maurice was a son of Earl Morris and Paulene(Marshall) Grove. He was a graduate of Proviso High School in Maywood IL; went on to attend Furman University in Greenville, SC and graduated from Illinois Wesley an University in Bloomington, IL. It was at Illinois Wesleyan that Wayne was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, and played football as well as baseball. He met and made many good friends there, where he was given the nicknameof "Grover".
On August 9, 1964 Wayne married Linda Wilson at the Presbyterian Church in Piper City. He was a 50 yearmember of the A.F. & A.M. Lodge #534, Valley of Bloomington Scottish Rite,and Mohammed Shrine of Peoria.
Wayne taught school in Cleveland, OH and LeRoy, IL prior to a banking career. He served aselder at the Presbyterian Church in Princeton, and later as deacon in the First Presbyterian Church of Morris;
He served in the Army National Guard of Illinois between 1966 and 1968, then with the US Army Reserve from 1968 to 1972.
He truly enjoyed his grandchildren's sports, and took pleasure in hunting and fishing. Wayne will always be remembered for his quick wit and famous one-liners.Survivorsinclude his wife Linda; daughters: Jennifer (Russell) Heinsius and ElizabethSchroeder; grandsons: John Nathan Roemer, Nicholas Wilson Roemer, and JoshuaScott Schroeder; siblings: Deborah Miles of Naperville, IL, Marilyn Fuller(Janet Catone) of Albuquerque, NM, Rick (Donna) Grove of Webb City, MO andLarry (Skip) Grove of KS, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law: James and CynthiaKessler. Wayne waspreceded in death by his mother and step-father, Paulene and Frank Marek;father and step-mother, Earl and Rosalie Grove; grandson, Wilson Schroeder;brother-in-law, Michael Miles; several nieces and nephews; his grandparents andmany beloved dogs.
The familywould like to extend special thanks to Dr. Daniel Jurak and the staff at Morris Hospital for their compassionate care.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at the First Presbyterian Church of Morris, 200 East Jackson Street in Morris, on Sunday, August, 11, 2019 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Funeral services will follow Monday morning, August, 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Reverend Dr. Roy Backus officiating.
Cremation rites will be accorded at the conclusion of the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners' Hospitals for Children or First Presbyterian Church of Morris.
Family and friends may sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Wayne's memorial page online by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/Wayne-Grove.
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of ReevesFuneral Homes, Ltd. in Morris.
815-942-2500
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 15, 2019