Wendy J. Arthur
Born: September 19, 1955; in Blue Island, IL
Died: September 19, 2019; in Morris, IL
Wendy J. Arthur of Coal City, passed away on her birthday, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Morris Hospital.
Born September 19, 1955 in Blue Island, Illinois, Wendy Jeannine was the daughter of William Joseph and Marion J. (Hinish) Hilt. She was raised and educated in Crestwood and graduated from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School with the Class of 1973. During the summer of 1977, Wendy traveled to New Mexico to visit her brother, when she was introduced to Doug Arthur. One week later, on September 6, 1977, Wendy married Douglas Arthur in Alamogordo, New Mexico, and together they spent the following 42 years together; made their home, and raised their family.
Wendy was the secretary for the family company, Douglas Millwright Company, and would do anything for anyone in need without wishing to take credit. Wendy lived for her kids, and was a "mom" to anyone who needed one. She loved to travel and enjoyed cooking, baking and shopping. Christmas was always an important holiday, and it was only natural, given Wendy's never ending generosity. She cherished spending time with friends, but it was only second to her family. A loving wife and mother, Wendy will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband Doug, and two children: Doug "Buddy" Arthur of Morris and Amanda Arthur of Coal City; Wendy also leaves behind Lily, Madelyn, and Alyssa who were like her grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Marion Hilt.
Per Wendy's wishes, there will be no services, and cremation rites have been accorded.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Wendy's memory to or to a local Lions Club of the donors choosing.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 24, 2019