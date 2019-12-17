|
Wilbert V. Morgan
Born: January 4, 1933; in Joliet, IL
Died: December 12, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Wilbert "Bill" V. Morgan of Shorewood, formerly of Morris passed away late Thursday evening December 12, 2019 in St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet surrounded by his family.
Born January 4, 1933 in Joliet Illinois he was the son of the late Harry and Martha (Little) Morgan. He was raised and educated in the Joliet area.
Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. On June 7, 1960 he married Mary Ann Ambrose whom passed away in 2009.
He enjoyed cooking and polka music and traveling with his wife.
Bill is survived by his three children: Dave (Mary) Morgan of Joliet, Diane (Patrick) Conner of Joliet, and Patricia Randy) Vanderlaan of California; grandchildren: Brian Morgan, Jacob Vanderlaan, Savannah Vanderlaan and Carl Copeland; two brothers, David Morgan and Thomas Morgan, and two sisters, Barb Creevy and Lois Myer.
He was preceded in death by two children in infancy, Danny and Mary Lou; and by 9 brothers.
A visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to noon, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will immediately follow at noon, officiated by Celebrant Carol Walker. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Abraham Lincoln Honor Guard.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 17, 2019