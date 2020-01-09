|
|
Willene S. Turner
Born: April 13, 1932; in Walnut Grove, AL
Died: January 6, 2020; in Morris, IL
Willene S. Turner, 87, of Morris, passed away peacefully Monday, January 6, 2020 at Park Pointe Rehab & Healthcare in Morris. She was born April 13, 1932 in Walnut Grove, Alabama, the daughter of the late Fletcher and Ruth (Saye) Skillman.
Willene was raised and educated in Alabama. She married Arthur B. Turner on September 6, 1952 in Walnut Grove, AL. They moved to Morris in 2005. Prior to that, Willene was a real estate broker in Michigan for many years.
Her favorite pastimes included bird watching and collecting bird statues. She also enjoyed flowers, music, reading and exercising. Her true joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Willene is survived by her husband, Arthur; her daughter, Vicki (Michael) Turner Kahn of Morris and son, Gary (Patricia) Turner of Cache, OK; 5 grandchildren: Jason (Nykoel) Kahn, Danielle (Kyle) Kahn Frantzen, James (Christina) Turner, Melissa Turner, and Amanda Turner; great-grandchildren: Jack Frantzen, Finn Frantzen, Elias Kahn, Draven Turner, Oliver Turner, Kayde Shirvinski, and Natalie Shirvinski; and one sister, Patricia Turner.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert, Charles, and Roy Lee Skillman; and one sister, Martha Skillman Nabors.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 at Friends in Christ Lutheran Church, 1338 Clay Street in Morris. A Celebration of Willene?s Life will begin at noon at the church, officiated by Rev. Mark S. Willig.
Interment will be at 1:30 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Willene?s name to the Friends in Christ Lutheran Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 9, 2020