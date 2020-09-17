William E. Henry
Born: February 14, 1940
Died: September 12, 2020
William (Bill) Edward Henry, 80, of Coal City, Il passed away on September 12, 2020 at his home, only one month after his twin brother, Donald. He was born on February 14, 1940 in Oak Park, IL the son of Elmer Ellsworth Henry Jr. and Grace Mary (Ryan) Henry. Bill was a loving son and devoted caretaker to his mother until her death in 2007.
Bill served in the Army Reserves from 1962 - 1968. He worked as a telecommunications technician and administrator for Ameritech (Illinois Bell) for more than 30 years until he retired in 1994. Bill then went to work for Caterpillar in Joliet, until he officially retired in 2016.
Bill loved listening to classical music, watching old movies, going out to dinner, photography/videography, and spending time with his brother. He and his twin brother were two peas in a pod; they enlisted in the Army Reserves together, worked for the same companies, enjoyed the same hobbies, and even built the exact same house.
Visitation will be held at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 5:30 - 7:00 pm with a memorial service immediately following, with Reverend Bernie Sehr officiating. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at noon at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL. Military Honors by the Plano American Legion.
William is survived by his sister-in-law, Geri Henry of Sandwich, his nieces, Christy (Jeff) Pruski of Sandwich, Cindy (Dan) Riley of Oro Valley, AZ, and one nephew, Jeff (Jenny) Henry of Lebanon, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Henry, his mother Grace Henry, and his twin brother Donald Henry.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Fox Valley Older Adults. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.eighnerfuneralhomes.com