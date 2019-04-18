William F. Stratton



Born: April 13, 1942



Died: April 15, 2019



William F. Stratton, Jr., 77, of Joliet, formerly of Morris, passed away peacefully Monday, April 15, 2019 at home. He was born April 13, 1942 in Chicago, the son of the late William and Jean (Kirby) Stratton, Sr.



Raised and educated in Hinsdale, William married Yvonne Coleman in Hinsdale on May 11, 1963. He was drafted into the United States Army on October 18, 1966 proudly serving his country in Germany. He was honorably discharged on September 25, 1968.



William was employed for over 40 years as an over-the-road truck driver. He loved to watch "classic" movies and enjoyed camping as well as cutting wood with his buddy "Stanley." William and Yvonne enjoyed driving to 49 states and Canada. He was very proud of his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.



He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne, of 55 years; his daughters, Paula (Jeff) Frosch of Sandwich, and Julie (Thomas) Goodrich of Joliet; grandchildren: Gillian and Joshua Frosch; a brother Timothy (Charleen) Stratton of Poplar Grove, IL and numerous nephews and a niece. Preceding him in death were his parents and a niece, Leah Pletting, and brother-in-law, William Pletting.



A Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris followed by a Celebration of William's life conducted by the family. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood with military honors presented by the Morris Color Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made in William's name to Gift of Hope and .



Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2019