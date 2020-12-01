William Louis Etzenbach
Born: June 11, 1928; in Peru, IL
Died: November 25, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
William Louis Etzenbach, 92, of Peru, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a short stay at Pleasant View Lutheran Home in Ottawa.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru with Rev. Tom Redig, pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church, Peru officiating. Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Peru Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be 9:30 -11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Mr. Etzenbach was born June 11, 1928 in Peru to Louis and Wilma (Heusel) Etzenbach. He married Geraldine "Gerry" Hicks on June 16, 1956 at St. Patrick's Church, LaSalle.
Mr. Etzenbach attended Peru Public Schools, LaSalle-Peru High School and graduated from LPO Junior College prior to joining the United States Army in December of 1950. He attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. Following basic training, he was selected to attend Army Officer Training School at Fort Riley in Kansas where he graduated at the top of his class with the rank of Second Lieutenant. He was deployed to Korea where he served as platoon leader in the 89th tank battalion of the 25th infantry division. While serving in Korea, he was promoted to First Lieutenant and Company Executive Officer. He received a bronze star for meritorious service.
After returning to the states in September 1953, Bill enrolled in the civil engineering program at Bradley University, utilizing the GI Bill. In the spring of 1956, he graduated first in his class with offers from multiple engineering firms, but chose to return home to Peru where he married his wife, Gerry and began his career working for CJ Chamlin.
Bill loved his work as an engineer and was elected president of Chamlin & Associates in 1973. After 26 years, he stepped down as president, but continued to work part time on engineering projects until he retired in 2010 at the age of 82.
The works of his career can be seen many places throughout the community, including Baker Lake, Illinois Valley Community College Sports Complex, Peru Regional Airport, Route 251 Bridge and countless other roads, bridges, and sanitation facilities. Throughout his life, Bill was very generous in giving back to his community. He served on the board of directors for 44 years for People's Hospital (later, Illinois Valley Community Hospital). He sat on the board of directors at St. John's Lutheran Church for multiple terms. He worked as city engineer for Peru and multiple area communities for many years. Additionally, he served as Scoutmaster for the Peru Boy Scout Troop.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, canoe and horseback ride with his sons and grandchildren. When he wasn't working, volunteering, or spending time in the outdoors, he enjoyed painting, playing tennis and traveling with his wife, family and many friends. In addition to his work, hobbies and civic contributions, those who knew him best will remember him for his humble demeanor, slick haircut and wonderful, yet often dry sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife, Gerry; three sons, Dr. John "Jay" Etzenbach of Hawaii, Thomas Etzenbach of Peru and Robert (Vernie) Etzenbach of Peru; five grandchildren, Kurt (Sally) Etzenbach, Ellen (Marcus) Welding, Alex Etzenbach, Jacob Etzenbach and Karissa Etzenbach and two great-grandchildren, Rush Welding and Anne Etzenbach.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Corrine.
Pallbearers will be Kurt, Alex, Jacob and Karissa Etzenbach, Ellen and Marcus Welding, Joe Hogan and Guy Christensen.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com
.