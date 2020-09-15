William Rex Boyd
William Rex Boyd, age 82 of Englewood, Tenn. passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Life Care of Athens, Tenn., He was native of Maryville, Tenn. resident of McMinn County, Tenn. since 1991, a son of the late Wade Lester and Gladys Marie Hall Boyd and preceded in death by his Wife: Alice Mae "Cookie" Zimmerman Boyd. He retired from Olin Chemicals and was a Veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He was a member of the NRA.
Survivors: Son: David Watson of Paducah, Ky. Step-Daughter and Husband: LuAnn and David Riber of Peoria, Ill. Special Friend: Wanda Saffels of Athens, Tenn. Two Sisters and Brothers-in-law: Flora Pauline and Vernon Thomason of Rockford, Tn. , Linda and Larry Crum in Walden, Tn. Two Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Alvin Wade and Chris Boyd of Maryville, Tenn., Lawrence Mayford and Barbara Boyd of Rockford, Tn. 11 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday in the Chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens with military honors. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/William-Boyd
Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, Tn. in charge of arrangements.