William Steep



Born: September 6, 1928



Died: March 31, 2019



William (Bill) Steep, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Pleasant View.



Visitation will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM and Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00AM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Seneca. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Kris Zierke, Pastor Phillip Peterson, and Pastor Linda Weidenbach officiating. Burial will be in Stavanger Lutheran Cemetery.



Bill was born September 6, 1928, in Seneca, Illinois to Clinton and Majorie (Thorson) Steep.



He married Lois (Jelm) Steep on February 27, 1954, with whom he shared 60 years until her death on June 30, 2014.



He was proud to serve 2 years in the United States Marine Corps and 2 years in the United States Army. He joined Community State Bank in 1953 as Assistant Cashier and retired as President of First Midwest Bank in 1993. He was a life-long member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, one of the founding members of the Seneca Regional Port District, was a member of American Legion Kasal Post 457, served as Mayor of Seneca, as Treasurer of both the Seneca High School and Seneca Grade School boards for many years and led or participated on various other community boards and foundations.



He is survived by one son, David (Jill), three daughters, Jean (James) Yarbrough, Janet (Bryan) Kiper, and Joan (David) Green; seven grandchildren, Katie Steep Kilker, Kristi Kiper McNichol, Keith Kiper, Michael Steep, Cassandra Yarbrough Kramer, Kyle Kiper, and Maggie Yarbrough; and ten great grandchildren, Brady and Ethan Kilker, Evan and Madelyn Kiper, Murray McNichol, Jack and Nick Steep, Eva and Hayden Kramer, and Mikenna Kiper; one brother Charles Steep of Ottawa, and two sisters, Judy Jelm of Plainfield, and Susan Phelps of Pittsburg, KS.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother, Wayne.



Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and his nephew, Mark Olson.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or the Pleasant View Chapel Fund.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2019