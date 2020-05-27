William Travis Gardner
Born: April 20, 1934
Died: May 21, 2020
William Travis Gardner of Marion, KY and loving husband of Joyce Taylor Gardner entered into his heavenly home at the age of 86 on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, five children; Mark Gardner (Katherine) of Providence, Barry Gardner (Denise) of Shelbyville, Jan Strickland (Kirk) of Lockport, IL, Nancy Fidler (Russ Petrucha) of Clio, MI and Richard Gardner (Amanda) of Marion, 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and Baby Sadie his Chesapeake Bay Retriever.
William Travis was born on April 20, 1934 on White Oak Road in Clay to John Edward and Lydia Katherine Henry Gardner.
He served his country in the United States Army from 1955-1957, then relocated his family to Lockport, IL. He was employed with General Motors in Chicago, IL from 1957-1989. Upon retirement he and Joyce returned home to Kentucky settling on a farm just outside of Marion. He continued working in a few of his favorite past times; wrenching on machinery, following the race car circuit, and most of all sitting on the tractor with the bushhog following behind. Travis was given the title of Kentucky Colonel and a member of New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.
The visitation will be on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM for the public and private funeral services will be held for the family only on Sunday. Graveside will be at White Oak Cemetery in Clay at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice in Paducah.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 27, 2020.