Willie C. Stinnette Jr.
1935 - 2020
Willie C. Stinnette, Jr.

Born: February 6, 1935; in Cartersville, GA

Died: August 19, 2020; in Morris, IL

Willie "Bill" C. Stinnette, Jr., 85, of Morris, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born February 6, 1935 in Cartersville, GA, he was the son of the late Willie Sr. and Gladys (McCoys) Stinnette.

Bill was raised and educated in Georgia. He married Beverly Wilkerson on March 23, 1956 in Florida. His work as a pipefitter/welder took Bill and Beverly around the United States. In 1976, Bill went into ministry and founded the Ambassador for Christ Church in Morris. He loved his church and its people.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly; his children: Kathy (Gary) Watland of Morris, Susan Stinnette of Morris, Sharon Stinnette of Florida, Elisabeth (Gary) Connor of Morris, Lisa (David) Jesiolowski of Joliet, and Jason (Adri) Stinnette of Florida; 21 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Shinall, a brother, John (Margie) Stinnette, a sister Betty (Julian) Joyce, a brother, Harry Stinnette, and a sister Carlene Gator.

Preceded by his parents; daughter Debbie in 2012 and son David in 1999; and a brother, Bud.

A visitation will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Ambassadors for Christ Church located at 702 E. North Street in Morris. A Celebration of Bill's Life will immediately follow at noon, officiated by his daughter, Pastor Kathy Watland. Burial will be in Evergreen cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the family.

Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.

An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 22, 2020.
