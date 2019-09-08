Morris Herald-News Obituaries
Yolanda "Lunda" Valiente Obituary
Yolanda Valiente

Born: January 8, 1926

Died: September 3, 2019

Yolanda "Lunda" Valiente, age 93, of Coal City, IL. passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

She was born January 8, 1926 in Coal City to James and Margaret (nee Vota) Bates. She grew up locally and married Donald C. Valiente on June 22, 1947 at the Assumption Church. Together they raised their family, never leaving the town she was born in. Yolanda was a devoted homemaker and family was always first for her. She enjoyed cooking for her loved ones, and even if someone stopped by with their after work clothes on, they were always welcomed into her home with open arms and given a good meal. She also liked spending time with her coffee friends.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (John) Gilchrist of Coal City, Janie (Jeff) Keck of Joliet, Gail (Bill) Hanley , Shirley (Larry) Wharrie and Chuck (Karla) Valiente all of Coal City; her grandchildren Marcy Endrst-Cardenas, John (Jenn) Endrst, Natalie (Brock) Bunton, Abby (Bane`) Dimitrijevic, Britt (Chris) Harseim, Brooke (Eric) Hanley, Justin (Kelli) Wharrie, Ryan (Megan) Wharrie, Jenna (Brad) Schilling, Karrie (Dean) Greggain , Tyler (Danielle) Valiente, Christian Lombardi and Kelsey Price; and her great-grandchildren, Blake, Blaire, Alaina, Ilya, Rylee, Ryan, Enzo, Maya, Elsa, Nash, Kennedy, Nolan and Hayden.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald, in 2005; and her siblings and their spouses, Cele (John) Bertot, Evelyn (Chuck) Suydam, Delores (William) Swanson, Lois (Butch) Manietta and Joseph (Josephine) Bates.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later distribution.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 215 South Kankakee Street, Coal City, IL. 60416 with Reverend Robert Noesen officiating. Visitation will also be at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.ferrarifuneral.com

Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 8, 2019
