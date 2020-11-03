Yvonne Pauline Kilpatrick
Born: January 22, 1938; in Morris, IL
Died: October 27, 2020; in Mtn. Home, AR
Yvonne Pauline Scaman Kilpatrick, 82, of Norfork passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas due to Covid 19. She was born on January 22, 1938 in Morris, Illinois. She was the daughter of George and Sophie Scaman. George was killed in a car accident when Yvonne was young and Sophie then married Mike Bertino. Yvonne was the youngest of eight children; Elmer, Lillian, Irene, Ray, George, Betty and Ken. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert of 62 years; by her parents, her mother and father-in-law, James and Pauline Kilpatrick and a special niece Judy Phillips.
Yvonne was known by her given name, Mom and Grandma, but the name that most called her since she was a little girl was Babe. Babe graduated from Reed Custer High School in May 1956. After graduation she went to work at APSA in the office. Yvonne married Robert Kilpatrick at the First United Presbyterian Church in Braidwood, Illinois on January 19, 1957. They lived their married life in Braidwood, Illinois and later moved to Morris to Babe's family home in 1963. Babe retired in January 1991 as the plant manager of Coils, Inc. They moved to their retirement home full time after the Morris Hospital purchased their Morris home for the expansion of Morris Hospital.
Robert and Babe had three children, Michael James (Susan) of Norfork, Arkansas; Matthew Robert (JoAnn) of Westmont, Illinois; Mari Beth (Fred) Ruegsegger of Norfork, Arkansas; grandchildren, Leslie (Jerry) Hernandez of Venus, Texas; Paula (Ryan Erdmann) and Jenny Kilpatrick of Westmont, Illinois; Sarah, Alex, Ian, Andrew and Elliott Ruegsegger of Norfork, Arkansas; great-grandchildren, Ryean (Jose) Rincon of Venus, Texas, Stephanie and Jerry Michael Hernandez of Venus, Texas; great-great-grandchildren, Zariah Rincon, TerriAnna Sedberry and Jayden Hernandez of Venus, Texas.
Babe was known and loved for her homemade chocolate chip cookies and rolls. She kept track of how many she made each year - in 2018 she baked 192 Dozen, in 2019 she baked 275 dozen and in 2020 she baked 152 dozen chocolate chip cookies for friends and family. She loved baking and sharing with others.
Babe was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the Rodney Jordan Volunteer Fire Department Auxillary, the Ladies of Jordan and The Prune Beach Club on Norfork Lake.
There will not be a memorial service at this time due to the Covid 19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rodney-Jordan Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 129, Pineville, AR 72566 or the First Presbyterian Church of Mountain Home, 1106 Spring Street, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com
