Ada Caren Hack, 76, of Cardington, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at Kobacker House, in Columbus, Ohio, following a brief illness.

Ada was born February 7, 1943 in Tazewell County, Virginia to Thomas Richard Hankins and Sallie Bell {McCann} Hankins.

She graduated from Marengo High School, right before the name was changed to Highland.

Ada married Lester on December 24, 1961. She worked for the BMV in Columbus for a short period of time, but spent most of her life caring for her family. She was an avid baseball mom, and rarely missed a game of any family member. Ada loved cooking, canning, and gardening, especially tending to her flowers, and yard. She was extremely devoted to being Ma-maw to her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Ada will be deeply missed by her husband Lester; children Greg (Molly) Hack of Mount Vernon, and Carla (Michael) Smetzer of Marengo; grandchildren Tyler, Tara, Trevor, and Joel; great-grandchildren Talan, Leah, and Aiden; she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents, her five brothers, and two sisters.

Graveside services will be Friday at 11:00 at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville, 6916 W. State Route 95, Mt. Gilead, Ohio 43338. The service will be officiated by pastor Brad Duncan. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.