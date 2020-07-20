Alice J. Galloway, age 94, Marion resident since 1954, died Tuesday July 14 at Kingston Residence of Marion. She was born in Jackson, Ohio July 3, 1926 to the late Harold F. and Anna (Driver) Remington.

The family moved to the Hilltop area of Columbus in the early 1930's. While in high school in Columbus, she was active in youth fellowship at their Methodist Church, where she met her future husband Joseph Galloway. She graduated from Columbus West High School in 1944. While Joe was serving in France during WW II, she continued her studies at Ohio State University. She received her B.A. in communications in 1947 and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honors society.

During her studies at OSU, Joe returned from WWII and began taking classes as well. They reacquainted, began dating, and were married May 28, 1948. After short stays in Columbus and Springfield, they moved to Marion in 1954, which became their permanent home.

After the move to Marion and starting a family, she obtained her teaching certificate and taught in the Marion City Schools for 19 years. Her focus was on English, speech, and drama. Known as a teacher who instilled great confidence, she would often use non-traditional methods to better engage her students in the learning process.

While teaching, she became deeply involved with the Marion Palace Theater, taking part in both high school and community productions. She directed the high school musicals for years and participated in many shows done by Marion Community Theater, including performing the role of Aunt Eller in "Oklahoma" twice: once in 1978 and again in 2003.

As a lifelong humanitarian for her community, she and Joe worked tirelessly to help the development of the Ohio State University Marion campus, resulting in the outstanding facility it is today. As a member of the Buckeye Backers, she continued this work throughout her life, and was presented the Ralph Howard Service Award in 2001 for her efforts. Later in 2008 she received two additional awards, the first being the OSU Distinguished Service Award presented by then president Gordon Gee at the 2008 commencement ceremonies. The second was the Josephine Sitterle Failer Award from the OSU Alumni Association for volunteer service to students, which was presented by Archie Griffin.

A lifelong member of Epworth United Methodist Church, she enjoyed participating in the Chancel Choir, frequently performing solos, and served the church in various other capacities. Other activities included: Marion Civic Chorus, the DT chapter of the P.E.O. sisterhood, and being a doting grandmother.

Her grandchildren remember her playing "The Skater's Waltz" on the piano as they danced; bedtime stories (and long backrubs) in which the grandchild played a central part; candy bars secretly hidden in the freezer; peanut and bacon on toast(!); and most importantly – the advice to serve others and don't take yourself too seriously. They all remember her constant presence at countless music and sporting events.

She is survived by son, Curt (Mary) Galloway; granddaughter, Kara (Art) Matthies; granddaughter, Erica (Dean) Gardner; grandson, Ben (Bobbi) Galloway; great grandchildren: Maya Austin, Noah Gardner, Samuel Galloway, Ruby Gardner, Joseph Galloway, and Abigail Galloway; niece, Connie (Herb) Johnson; nephew, Bill (Anita) Remington; nephew, David Galloway; nephew, Steven (Carol) Bowman; and nephew, Gary (Addi) Rice.

Preceded in death by Husband, Joe Galloway; daughter, Susan Swavel; brother, Jim Remington, and brother, Jack Remington.

Her family will greet friends from 3–5 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Marion Palace Theatre, May Pavilion, 276 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 5 p.m., with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. For those unable to attend, you can watch her services via live stream on the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, Facebook page, (www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/). Burial will take place at a later date in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the Susan L. Swavel Memorial Scholarship Fund at OSUM, Epworth United Methodist Church, Heartland Hospice of Marion, or the charity of your choosing.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Alice's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.