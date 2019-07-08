Alice Marie Moyer

Alice Marie Moyer, age 85, of Mount Olivet, KY, and formerly of Mount Gilead, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Alice's family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m - 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.

Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from July 8 to July 9, 2019
