Allen L. "Dewroy" Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Allen L. "Dewroy" Johnson, age 79, of Galion and formerly of Marion, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He fought the fight and lost the battle to heart failure.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 7 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life and service will also be held there at 11 am on Friday. Burial with military honors will following Price Cemetery in Essex.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Dewroy's family. To read his full obituary and share your condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved