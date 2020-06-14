Allen L. "Dewroy" Johnson, age 79, of Galion and formerly of Marion, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He fought the fight and lost the battle to heart failure.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 7 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life and service will also be held there at 11 am on Friday. Burial with military honors will following Price Cemetery in Essex.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Dewroy's family.