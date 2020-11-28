Alvin A. Baker Jr., age 88, of Mount Gilead, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Presidential Care Center in Marion following declining health since July.

On July 11, 1932, Alvin was born in Johnsville, Ohio, the younger of two children of the late Alvin A. Baker Sr. and Bertha L. (Young) Baker. He grew up on their family farm, until they sold the farm and moved to town in Mount Gilead in 1945. He graduated from Mount Gilead High School in the class of 1952.

Shortly following graduation, Alvin enlisted to serve his beloved country in the U.S. Air Force, a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He worked as a mechanic in their motor pool, fixing helicopters, jeeps, etc. He served from July of 1952 to July of 1956, earning the rank of staff sergeant.

While serving in the Air Force, Alvin took leave to return home to marry his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Neptune. They were married on August 25, 1955, at the First Baptist Church. They have cherished their sixty five years of marriage and lovingly raised two sons: Kevin and Kent.

After returning home from the Air Force in 1956, Alvin started working at the Gulf Gas Station on W. High St. He worked there until he got his foot in the door at the Quality Pattern Shop on Delaware Ave. in Mount Gilead, where he worked for thirteen years. Around 1970, he became foreman of the pattern shop at Covert Manufacturing in Galion. Then, in 1986, he became a supervisor and pattern maker at Gorman-Rupp Industries in Mansfield. He worked there for twenty years, retiring on January 1, 2007.

From his early days growing up on the family farm, Alvin learned how to build or fix most anything mechanical. His first accomplishment was building his own table saw from scratch when he was only 14 years old. He would work hard most every day of his life to provide for his family, or make something special for his family to enjoy. When he wasn't working in the shop, he often would venture down into his basement to tinker on many of the same tools he had at work. He especially loved woodworking, making cabinets, shelves, beds, etc. for his beloved family and friends. He also enjoyed making knickknacks and crafts for all of the holidays.

For sixty five plus years, Alvin and Dorothy were active members of the First Baptist Church, where he served the church in many capacities.

There wasn't much that could get Al away from work, except the chance to watch his children and grandchildren play sports or participate in school activities. Many of his proudest accomplishments, were their accomplishments. Alvin also enjoyed bowling, collecting coins, and traveling with many of their special friends to Florida, Canada, etc. Another highlight of Al's life, was taking the Honor Flight with his fellow veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Al will be remembered as a quiet, soft spoken man, with a heart of gold.

He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Dorothy Baker; two sons: Kevin (Kim) Baker, and Kent (Kathryn) Baker; four grandchildren: Katie (Cory) Snyder, Kourtney (Jake) White, Kyle Baker and Konnor Baker; four great-grandchildren: Greyson and Granger Snyder, and Rhett and Harper White; and a sister, Pauline Collins.

For everyone's safety, services honoring Alvin's life will be observed privately by his family, with Pastor Stephan Bloomfield officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the VFW Post 8054 and AMVETS Post 87 will be held in Rivercliff Cemetery in Mount Gilead

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 51 W. High St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Alvin's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.