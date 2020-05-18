Amelia C. Ebert, age 96, of Mount Gilead, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020, at the Morrow County Hospital. On June 6, 1923, Amelia was born in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Wilbert and Josephine (Britton) Butts. Amelia married Benjamin F. Ebert on July 1, 1967, at St. John Lutheran Windfall, of where they were members. He preceded her in death on September 20, 1981. For many years, Amelia made wire harnesses for Abbott & Company and also did custodial work for Hidden Lakes and White Cross Hospital. Amelia is survived by step-children and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. John Windfall Church Cemetery, 5070 Newsmans Cardington Rd. E., Cardington, OH 43315, with Pastor Carl Schaefer officiating. Please observe social distancing guidelines at the cemetery. Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Amelia's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020.