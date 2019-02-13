Anna Gertrude (Wilds) Gompf, age 92 of Marion, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Springfield Manor. She was born on November 11, 1926 to the late Edward and Hazel (Pierce) Wilds (Underwood) in Ironton, Ohio.

She married Edward David Gompf on May 9, 1945 in St. Cloud, MN when Edward was in the military. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2009.

Anna went to school in Ironton through the 8th grade, then was needed to help out at home. A long-time member of the St. John (Windfall) Lutheran Church where she helped with the Peacemakers and where all her children were baptized and confirmed. Anna was a homemaker and a farmer's wife.

She is survived by one daughter, Donna Fridley of Marysville and 1 son, Daniel (Leah) Gompf of Springfield; brother, Edward Wilds of Marion, half-brother, Raymond (Debbie) Underwood of New Bloomington; grandchildren: Justin Tevis, Coral (Jason) Kerley, Ultra Duval, Rhonda (Steve) Nemeth, Chad (Jessica) Gompf, Tammy (Kenneth) Bott, Janice Blackledge and Amy Blackledge; 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anna was preceded in death by 2 sons, 2 daughters, 2 brothers, 1 sister and 1 granddaughter.

Friends may call on Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM at the St. John (Windfall) Lutheran Church, 5070 Newmans Cardington Rd. East, Cardington. Pastor Adam Sornchai will officiate, and the burial will follow in the Windfall Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in honor of Anna are asked to consider the St. John (Windfall) Lutheran Church, 5070 Newmans Cardington Road, Cardington, Ohio 43315.

The Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington is honored to serve the family of Anna Gompf.

Those wishing to share a memory of Anna or to express a condolence to the Gompf family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.