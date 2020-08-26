Arbutus Ruhl, also known as "Boots," age 89, of Mount Gilead, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Bennington Glen Nursing Home from an extended illness.

On March 1, 1931, Arbutus was born in Glenwood, West Virginia, one of six children of the late Harold and Mollie (Nance) McCallister. As a family, they moved to Bucyrus, Ohio, when she was still a child. She graduated from Holmes Liberty High School in 1949. She had worked as a waitress at El Sombrero in Bucyrus.

One fateful day while at a dance in Galion, Arbutus met the love of her life, Gerald Ruhl. They were married on May 4, 1950. Together they shared nearly 47 years of marriage and lovingly raised four children: Charlene, Steve, Ruth Ann, and Joe. Gerald preceded her in death on April 29, 1997.

Arbutus took care of her family as a loving homemaker until her children were all in school. She then went to work at Cosmo Plastics in Mount Gilead as a machinist for over twenty years.

Very faithful, Arbutus was a member of the Pleasant Grove Church of Christ, and formerly of the Atwood Christian Center.

One of Arbutus's favorite pastimes was playing cards and board games with her many family and friends. She was a founding member of a ladies card club, who got together monthly for years and years. She also loved putting together puzzles and her family learned not to interrupt her while playing BINGO at Bennington Glen.

Most important of all to Arbutus was her family. She overflowed with love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished their visits. She was a huge Northmor Golden Knights fan, supporting her family in all of their sporting events and school activities. She was also very outgoing, loved being around people, and had a knack for making friends everywhere she went.

She will be dearly missed by her three children: Charlene Landon, Ruth Ann (Rick) Parrott, and Joe (Faye) Ruhl; daughter-in-law, Deb Ruhl; 10 grandchildren: Doug Landon, Brandi (Ben) Berry, Kevin (Kerri) Ruhl, Jason (Christina) Ruhl, Brian (Chelsea) Ruhl, Adam (Ashley) Parrott, Josh (Diane) Parrott, Sandra "Nikki" (Mike) Webb, Mackenzie Ruhl, and Jared (Ali) Ruhl; 16 great-grandchildren: Ethan, Waverly, and Ariana Landon, April and Landon Berry, Caleb and Logan Ruhl, Elizabeth and Matthew Ruhl, Isabelle and Noah Ruhl, Kane and Reid Parrott, Jonah, Milo, and Owen Parrott; a sister, Janie (Bill) Martin; a brother-in-law, Warren Long; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann McCallister; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Ruhl in 2007; great-grandson, Gage Berry; and four siblings: Vivian Bachtell, Violet Long, Charles McCallister, and Floyd McCallister who died in infancy.

Her family will greet friends from Noon – 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services honoring her life will follow there at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Hubschman officiating. Everyone is welcome to watch the live stream of her services at 2 p.m. via the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MtGileadSFH/). Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery in Johnsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartbeat of Morrow County, 712 Baker St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Boots's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.