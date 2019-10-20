Aretha (Blanton) Richardson, age 89, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, October 17, 2019, at Woodside Village Care Center.

She was born on July 13, 1930, in Harlan, KY, to the late James W. and Polly (Davis) Blanton.

On December 26, 1945, Aretha married the love of her life, William E. Richardson whom preceded her in death in 2002.

A woman of faith, Aretha enjoyed attending Mount Gilead Baptist Church when she was able to do so. Aretha was also quite the homebody. She loved tending to her garden and was an excellent cook and baker. Her pride and joy was spending time with her family especially her grand babies.

She will be dearly missed by her children: Barbara Richardson, Janis Richardson, Diana (Jon) Matthews, and Dennis (Jill) Richardson; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a brother, Ray Blanton; and sisters: Glenda (Marty) Howington and Edith Blanton.

Aretha was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents: James and Polly; a grandchild; and brothers: Monnie, Earl, and Billy Blanton.

Her family will greet friends from 10 to Noon on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A service to celebrate her life will follow at Noon with Pastor Stephan Bloomfield officiating. Burial will follow in Rivercliff Cemetery.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to either Kindred Hospice and/or the .

your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.