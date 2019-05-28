Arlene Ross Weigler, age 100, of Lexington, passed away at the home of her son in Howell, Michigan, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 17, 1919, in Lexington, the daughter of Arthur M. and Martha Ross.

She graduated from Lexington High School, the class of 1937.

On December 20, 1941, she married Robert Weigler, who preceded her in death on March 29, 2011.

Arlene was a member of Cloverleaf Community Club and had many dear friends. She loved to play piano, gospel music and dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Arlene was a member of Oakland Hills Community Church in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Along with her parents, Arlene was also preceded in death by her sisters, Thelma Ross, and Belva Kisling.

Arlene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl and Roger Kingston of Crossville, TN., son and daughter-in-law Byron and Carolyn Weigler of Howell, Michigan; three grandchildren and their spouses Ronald and Wendy Kingston of Cridersville, Ohio, Diana Smith and Chip Kurzen of Willard, Ohio, and Gregory and Charis Weigler of Highland, Michigan; six great grandchildren Taylor Kingston, Aiden Kingston, Erika Smith, Cole Daniel Smith, Ephraim Weigler, Hadassah Weigler and nieces, nephews and extended family.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 3 p.m. in Shauck cemetery in Johnsville. Pastor Dylan Rowland, Covenant OPC, Mansfield will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angela Hospice of Livonia, Michigan, or to Gideons International through Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home.

Private online condolences to the family are encouraged and may be expressed by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.