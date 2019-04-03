Arol D. Stetson, age 69, of Marengo, passed away at his home Sunday afternoon, March 31, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

On June 28, 1949, Arol was born in Mars Hill, Maine, a son of the late Earlon A. Stetson and the late Millicent (Fletcher) Lyons. He graduated from Central Aroostookan High School in Mars Hill.

A proud U.S. Army Veteran, Arol served his country in Desert Storm.

Arol was an electrician for Flexible in Delaware for over 20 years. He also spent some time as a police officer in Cardington and did carpentry jobs on the side.

For the last five years, Arol loved spending time with his significant other "wife," Donna L. Cottrell. Together they enjoyed playing Bingo, doing anything outdoors, picking berries and making jam, line dancing and completing puzzles.

Arol enjoyed working on cars, and in his younger days restored several cars. He absolutely loved his Dodge Ram Trucks.

Arol had one hell of a sense of humor. He had a huge heart and never thought of himself first. He would do anything he could to help out others.

Arol will be dearly missed by his significant other, Donna Cottrell, of Marengo; his three children: Tracy (Benjamin) Urbanik of Marengo, Scott (Wendy) Stetson of Cardington, Dena Lee Stetson of Marengo; grandchildren: Jessika Beal, Scott Jeffery, Brandon Saum, Jorden Northington, Tricia Clifford, Joshua Stetson, Seth Stetson, Sierra Stetson, Ryan Tysinger; great-grandchildren: Colton Northington, Chloe Northington, Nicole Lockhart, Dustin Hecker II, Kylee Beal, Jake Beal, Shakiah Wilcox, Bentley JefferyZander Rollins; two brothers: Arthur and Asa; four sisters: Peggy, Flossie, Dena, Marie; a nephew, Ira Dyer; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Dustin Hecker; a great-grandson, Jonathan Beal; a brother, Earlon; and two sisters: Dixie and Jackie.

Memorial services with military honors will be held at a later date.

Memorial services with military honors will be held at a later date.