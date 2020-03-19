Barbara L. Gompf, age 66, of Cardington died Wednesday March 18, 2020 in the Bennington Glenn Nursing Center. She was born May 23, 1953 in Mount Gilead to Robert E. and Donna June (Smith) Gompf.

Barbara was a 1971 graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School and continued her education at Ohio University. Barbara found her "dream job" at the Walden Bookstore in Marion and enjoyed 20 years of employment there until they closed. She then worked at Sunoco for several years and the Kroger store in Mt. Gilead until her health forced her to retire late last year. Barbara was an avid reader and was known to read two or three books in a week.

She also had a passion for animals and enjoyed her cats. As an English and Theater major Barbara loved theater productions and movies, especially science fiction. Every year Barbara looked forward to attending, helping facilitate, and participating in Media Con West.

Barbara is survived by her father, Robert E. Gompf; Sister Julia (Dave) Flickinger of Cortland; Brother, Gene (LeAnne) Gompf of Cardington. In addition she is survived by nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews whom she adored and doted on; Michalene (Craig) Cookson, Mindy (Dan) Vanes, Brittany (Aaron) Levering, Jennifer Flickinger, Lisa (Tim) Glass and, Greg (Morgan) Gompf, Leslie (Tyler) Huber, Geoffrey (Whitney) Gompf, Makenna Oates, Landon, Lydia and Lynnox Levering, Kenzie and Cade Cookson, Henry and Holden Vanes, and Nicholas and Benjamin Glass.

Barbara was preceded in death by her Mother June Gompf.

The family will be gathering on Saturday March 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the start of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center St. in Cardington. The burial will follow in the Glendale Cemetery with Celebrant LeAnne Gompf officiating.

Please use your own discretion as to whether you come to pay final respects to Barbara. We completely understand in light of our current health emergency and will know that if your physical presence is not possible you will be here in spirit.

For those who would like to make a memorial contribution in Barbara's memory are asked to consider Friends of Cardington, P.O. Box 152, Cardington, OH 43315 or your local Humane Society.

To send a memory of Barbara or to send a condolence to the Gompf Family please visit gompffh.com.