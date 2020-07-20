On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Ben Sippel, passionate farmer, loving husband, and devoted father passed away at the age of 40 after a long battle with cancer.

Ben was born on March 12, 1980. He attended Columbus Academy and received bachelor's degrees in Environmental Studies and Geography from Ohio Wesleyan University.

At the age of 23 he married his wife Lisa and just months later purchased his 77-acre farm in Morrow County, a remarkable endeavor for someone so young. The farm was his dream because he wanted to farm to make a better world, not only for himself and his family, but for everyone.

He believed deeply in social justice and worked every day to feed the stomachs and the souls of everyone he touched. It was hard, it was a risk, and it was exhausting. Even after a devastating Cancer diagnosis at 34 years of age, Ben persevered. Through many treatments, successes and setbacks, Ben bounced back to tend to the farm and his family. Together with Lisa, Ben raised two beautiful, smart, and resilient children, Charlie (13) and Miriam (8), who shares his birthday. His beloved Australian Shepherd, Hawkeye, is lost without his person.

Ben is survived by his Wife, Lisa, his 2 children, Charlie and Miriam, his Mother and Father, Alan and Suzanne Sippel (Worthington), his brother Chris (Findlay) wife Tomoko, and nephew and niece, Kai and Mia Sippel, as well as an extended family of in-laws, and a multitude of friends grateful for having known him.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Ben's family