Beth (Hunter) Lyon, age 46, of Marengo, died peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family following a long, courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Beth, a Licensed Practical Nurse, was honored to care for countless nursing home residents, most recently at Bennington Glen in Marengo. She adored the elderly and became like family to many. Beth was a member of Tieks Anonymous and dearly loved her shoe collection. She also enjoyed thrift shopping, attending plays and theater, spending time with friends, cooking, gardening, scrapbooking, reading, home decorating and travel, especially Hawaii. During her 26-year marriage, her proudest accomplishments include raising her four children and building her dream home alongside her husband. Those who knew Beth admired her infectious smile and laughter, her fierce strong will and her frank, honest communication even throughout her illness. Beth was preceded in death by her father, James D. Hunter, and is survived by her husband, Fred Lyon; daughter, Sophie, triplets, Will, Jessie and Maddie; mother, Liddie Jo (Dials) Hunter; sisters, Eula (Mike) McCown, Janet Thompson, Pamela (Michael) Malcosky, and Samantha Fisher; as well as devoted canine companions, Prim and Bitty Bit. Friends may call from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury. Private family funeral service and interment. Mr. Thomas Deatherage, Funeral Celebrant. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: METAvivor.org in Beth's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lyon family. Please visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.

Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
