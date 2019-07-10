MANSFIELD — Bette Jane Stull passed away on July 4th, 2019, at the age of 96.

She was born Bette Jane Ogle in Walhonding, Ohio, to parents French Franklin Ogle and Anna (Frey) Ogle. She worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton during World War II and in 1948 married Richard Stull of Mt. Vernon.

The Stulls lived for many years in Mount Gilead, where "Dick" owned and operated Stull's Men's Shop and Bette worked as the receptionist for the dental offices of Dr. Robert F. George. In 1967, the family moved to Lexington, where Bette lived for the rest of her life in the Walnut Hills neighborhood she loved.

She was preceded in death by her husband, three sisters, and four brothers. She is survived by her son Richard and wife Karen of Newburgh, New York; grandson James of Brooklyn; two sisters-in-law (Georgene Ogle of Fredericktown and Frances Stull of Portland, Oregon) and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Valley View Cemetery, Warsaw, Ohio.

To leave a message of condolence please visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.