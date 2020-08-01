Betty J. Foster, age 86 of Marion, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital. She was born on August 16, 1934 in Milam, West Virginia to the late Floyd and Annie K. (Simon) Davis.

On December 5, 1953 in Indiana, Betty married Eugene J.D. Foster and he preceded her in death on December 9, 2019.

Betty was a 1952 graduate of the Mt. Gilead High School and had gone on to work for Geyer's Market, The Inn and North Electric. She was also a member of the Harmony Chapel United Methodist Church.

Betty is survived by 3 children: Vickie (George) Noltensmeyer of Ocala, FL, Steve (Janet) Foster of New London, NC, and Lesa Foster of West Jordon, Utah; 2 siblings: Ralph (Shirley) Davis of Fredericktown and Victor (Vivian) Davis of Mt. Gilead; 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at the Glendale Union Cemetery. A celebration of life for Betty will be held at Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington at a later date.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Those wishing to share a memory of Betty or to express a condolence to the Foster family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com