Betty L. Nye, 96, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Rest Haven Nursing Home. She was born in Edison, Ohio, on July 31, 1923, to the late Floyd and Tella (Geyer) Shindledecker.

Betty lived most of her life in the Mansfield area. She was known to be sociable, outspoken and a friendly person. She was always generous with her time and had a servants heart for others. For many years, Betty enjoyed helping at voting poll locations. She retired from Richland County Home where she worked for 22 years as an administrative assistant.

She also worked for many years as a secretary of the Ohio County Home Association. Betty was a faithful member of the Perry Church of Christ. She was also a member of Baku Grotto Auxiliary, served as a board member of Richland County Rural Life Center and was a Democratic Central Committee woman. Betty was an avid card player and loved to tap dance.

Betty is survived by her sons, Kim (Cheryl) Nye of Portsmouth and Terry Nye of Berea; 12 grandchildren, Mark Solis, Christopher (Jill) Solis, Stacy (Luke) Beal, Tracy Solis, Shad (Colleen) Nye, Ty (Allison) Nye, Autumn Bachelder, Monique (Todd) Grueser, Charles Nye, Victoria (Paul) Titus, Dana (Kevin) Henninger and Buffy Nye; 23 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Henry Solis of Fredericktown.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Nye; son, Mark Nye; daughter, Christy Nye Solis and brother Leo Shindledecker.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. A service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She will be laid to rest in Rivercliff Union Cemetery in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Rural Life Center.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com