Betty Louise Rinehart, 90, formerly of Waldo, Ohio, died August 11, 2019 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor in Columbus following a short illness.

She was born in Knox County (Fredericktown, Ohio) to the late L. Ray and Emma (Ringler) Phillips. On June 19, 1955, she married Dr. Joseph Rinehart, whom she had met through Methodist Youth Fellowship, and she supported him as he practiced veterinary medicine in Mt. Vernon, before moving to Waldo in 1961, where she continued to support him in his work as an epidemiologist for the USDA. They celebrated over 61 years of marriage before Joe's death on June 1, 2017.

With an innate sense of style, Betty was an accomplished seamstress and spent many hours sewing clothes for herself and her children, and even for their dolls. She delighted in beautiful things, from daffodils to jewelry, and her home was a source of great pride. Betty also never failed to have meals ready for her family to eat together, and she encouraged her children and grandchildren to cook. She was especially known for her unique pumpkin pie, mincemeat cookies, Ermalee's fudge and divinity, especially at Christmas. She loved decorating for all holidays, but spring and Easter were her favorites.

A devoted mother and wife, Betty, Joe, and the kids went on road trips across the United States, making it to 48 states and camping along the way. In later years she and Joe visited Alaska, their 49th state; New York City; and their children who lived out of state. They also took classes at The Ohio State University Marion campus. She lived a life of faith and continued to attend church after moving to Columbus.

She encouraged her children to take piano lessons and to sing together as a group, and to participate in other creative endeavors. Although Betty loved to laugh and tell stories, she never failed to stand up for herself and others. A spunky person, she especially admired Scarlett O'Hara in Gone With the Wind, which was her favorite movie. She never knew a stranger and could put others at ease with conversation.

In addition to making her family and home the center of her life, Betty found time to volunteer with community activities. She was a long-time poll worker, wrote the Waldo news as a correspondent for The Marion Star, and served on the Waldo Village Council. She was a 73-year member of Wayne Grange and a long-time member of the Ann Hill Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star.

Betty is survived by three daughters: Nancy Rinehart of Chicago, IL, Janet (Greg) Kim of Norfolk, VA, and Laurie (Tim) Thompson of Gahanna; son Joseph (Nan) Rinehart of Fargo, ND; and 7 grandchildren: Katie Rinehart, Micah and Emily Kim, Noah and Joel Thompson, and Joshua and Jacob Rinehart. She is also survived by special nephew Dwight E. (Sharon) Phillips; great-nephew Eddy Phillips and great-niece Carolyn Phillips; and Joe's siblings: Joyce Charles; Grove (Pat) Rinehart; Alice Rogers; and Sharon (Dick) Gray.

Along with her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers: Floyd, Lloyd (Helen), and Dwight R. Phillips; sister-in-law Helen Phillips; niece Linda Skelton; son-in-law Marvin Sheets; and her infant grandson Benjamin Rinehart Sheets.

Betty's family thanks the staff at The Villas at St. Therese, Mother Angeline McCrory Manor and OhioHealth Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Donations may be made in Betty's memory to OhioHealth Hospice or The Wilds, which Betty loved and enjoyed visiting again a few short weeks ago.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 2 PM, at Maple Grove Cemetery with Pastor Gerald Frazee officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to either Ohio Health Hospice and/or The Wilds.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Betty's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.