Beverly S. Foltz, age 84, and a former Cardington resident, died Thursday morning June 4, 2020 in the Kobacker House in Columbus. She was born July 6, 1935 in Quakertown to the late Claude W. and Mary (Pusey) Bunker.

Beverly had been a school bus driver for Cardington-Lincoln Schools for thirty years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Bev was also a member of the Violet Twig at Morrow County Hospital and the Cardington Senior Citizens where she had served terms as both President and Secretary. She enjoyed photography and had operated Beverly's Gift Shop at her home.

On March 20, 1954 in Richmond, Indiana, Beverly married Charles "Ron" Foltz and he preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 2005.

Beverly is survived by her daughters; Rhonda (Kent) Burkey of Columbus and Kimberly (Steve) Murphy of CO. ; son-in-law, Ben Clinger; grandchildren, Matt (Molly) Clinger, Hayley (Travis) May, Travis Wyatt, Cody Wyatt, Angelia (Gary) Renwick; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Avery, Gary Jr., and Olivia; and brother Loren (Jane) Bunker.

In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was preceded in death by her daughter Pamela Foltz Clinger, brother Donald Bunker, and sister Elaine Bennett.

A private family service will be held with the burial taking place in the Glendale Union Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Beverly or to express a condolence to the Foltz family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.