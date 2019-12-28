Bianca R. Coon, age 46 of Cardington, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital. She was born on October 30, 1973 in Mt. Gilead Ohio to Phillip B. Helman and Linda L. (Osborn) Carlisle.

Bianca was a 1991 graduate of Mount Gilead High School. She was working for Trillium Farms in Johnstown as a Quality Control Inspector.

On May 27, 2006 in Cardington, Bianca married Richard E. Coon and he survives in Cardington.

Bianca enjoyed collecting wind chimes and snow globes. She also enjoyed doing cross stitch and puzzles. Some of her most favorite times were fishing on their boat with her husband or bowling in various leagues with Richard as well. Bianca was a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan and rooted for them every chance she got, she also enjoyed watching the Bengals.

Bianca was very passionate about dogs and would rescue one any chance she could, she will be greatly missed by her 4 chihuahuas': Taco, Chip, Bella & Heavenly.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bianca is survived by 2 brothers: John (Michele) Carlisle and Roy (Ann) Carlisle of Alabama and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington. The funeral service will begin at the conclusion of the visitation and burial will follow in the Glendale Union Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Bianca or to express a condolence to the Coon family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.