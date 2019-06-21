Bill B. Maggs, age 81, passed away at his home on May 31, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

He was born March 10, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Frank and Gladys Maggs.

Bill is survived and forever loved by his wife Rebecca, three children, Owen (Melissa) Maggs of Mount Gilead; Rachel (Steve) Thompson of Galion; Dana (Peggy) of Flower Mound, Texas; 6 grand children and 12 great-grandchildren that he adored.

Bill worked most of his career as an electrical engineer in telephony for North Electric, Northern Telecomo and Ericsson. Moving back to Ohio to enjoy retirement around family.

Private family memorial services will take place at a later date.